Advertisement

Non-binary option for Michigan driver’s licenses, state IDs available beginning Nov. 10

Residents who wish to change their sex-marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021.
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Tuesday announced that, effective Nov. 10, Michigan residents will be able to select a non-binary option – marked with an “X” – as the sex on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” said Benson. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

In 2019, Benson reinstituted a previously long-standing department policy that enabled residents to change their sex marker without providing documentation from a medical practitioner or obtaining a court order.

At the time, the department’s technology was not capable of providing a third, non-binary option, but the department worked toward overhauling the core technology behind its driver’s licenses and IDs, which it finished in March of 2021.

The new system expanded the number of online transactions available to residents and also made the non-binary option feasible with additional programming, which is now nearly complete.

Residents who wish to change their sex-marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021.

They are encouraged to schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or calling 888-SOS-MICH.

Benson made the announcement shortly after the United States Department of State announced that it is working to enable Americans across the country to select a non-binary sex marker on their U.S. passports.

Currently, 20 other states and the District of Columbia already allow their residents to do so on their state licenses and IDs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
FILE. A street in Calumet, Mich.
Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals
A pickup truck rolled on its side in the shoulder of the westbound lanes of US-41 in Negaunee...
November snow slows traffic on US-41 in Marquette County
Michigan Lottery and Lucky for Life logos.
Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery ticket bought in Ironwood
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

At low levels, CO poisoning symptoms can include dizziness, headache, or flu-like symptoms. At...
Marquette Fire Department reminds residents about carbon monoxide and smoke detectors
One of the crafts kids in the afterschool program have made
Dickinson County YMCA offers youth programs during school cancelations
Children listen as they learn about dinosaurs
Storytime at the Dickinson County Library highlights dinosaurs
Team assisted with framing the walls and building a shed
Americorps NCCC team helps build Marquette County Habitat for Humanity home