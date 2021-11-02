Advertisement

NMU’s Zach tabbed GLIAC Swimmer of the Week

Swam best 1,000 yard Freestyle in D-2 this season
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The No. 12 Northern Michigan University men’s swim and dive team has its first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Men’s Swimmer of the Week in Ondrej Zach, the league announced Tuesday. Zach secured a 9:10:93 in the 1000-yard freestyle at Grand Valley State University on Friday which earned him the best time in that even among all NCAA Division II swimmers this year as well as the GVSU pool record. He also picked up a win in the 500-yard freestyle (4:32.95) against the Lakers. In Zach’s second meet of the weekend, the senior won the 1650-yard freestyle in 15:21.35 and touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle recording a time of 4:32.96. On Saturday, the Wildcat men’s team defeated the No. 20 Saginaw Valley Cardinals with a score of 137-104. Zach’s honor is his first since November of 2019. It is the team’s third GLIAC weekly honor of the season. A return to the PEIF pool is on deck for both NMU swimming teams this weekend. The Wildcats will host Wayne State University Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

