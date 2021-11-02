NMU’s Billings earns second GLIAC Swimmer of the Week accolade

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second time this year Heidi Billings of the No. 10 Northern Michigan University women’s swim and dive team has claimed the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. The Fairbanks, Al. native had three individual wins in the team’s win over Grand Valley State University. She won the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.00), 100-yard backstroke (56.84), and the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.75). She also picked up a win as part of the 400-yard medley butterfly relay (3:52.53). Billings continued her success in the next meet against Saginaw Valley State University. The freshman won the 400-yard IM in 4:34.10, the 100-yard backstroke in 56:42, and as part of the 200-yard medley in 1:46.66. The NMU women’s team won both of their GLIAC meets last weekend. The ‘Cats have won every event they have participated in as a team this season. A return to the PEIF pool is on deck for both NMU swimming teams this weekend. The Wildcats will host Wayne State University Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

