New residential and commercial space coming to Third Street

Photo of the lot demolished on Third Street
Photo of the lot demolished on Third Street(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition of a lot on Third Street in Marquette between Blackrocks Brewery and the Blue Link is complete.

According to Brian Bloch, who purchased the lot, a mixed-use commercial and residential building will be built starting in the Spring.

The building will be multiple stories and will include a parking lot. On the first floor, there will be space for a retail store. The next story will be used for office space, and the third floor will be residential.

Bloch said that this building is part of the City of Marquette’s plan to revitalize Third Street.

In the City’s Third Street Corridor Sustainable Development Plan, it states that “The Third Street Corridor plan shows possible locations for both new buildings and types of buildings (live/work, apartment, etc). This will increase the diversity of housing types as well as retail spaces on the street. The retail occupancy is strong, with few vacancies. There is an opportunity to continue to market new spaces to retail that supports the character of Third Street and avoid the destructive nature of suburban-style retail.”

Bloch also said while the property’s zoning would allow for a dispensary to occupy the building, it is not their intent to have one there.

