Mt. Bohemia seeks votes for USA Today contest

Vote for your favorite ski resort ASAP to get Boho to the top
Mt. Bohemia relies on natural snow and this year is looking better than last so far.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mt. Bohemia in Lac La Belle is in a national contest and needs your help.

For the fourth year in a row, Mt. Bohemia is in USA Today’s top ten ski resorts in North America.

To get those resorts ranked in order, USA Today is taking votes.

In the past three years, the ski resort/winter spa has always made the top five.

The natural snow ski hill saw some of its first flakes just this week.

Now, Mt. Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber hopes the community will continue to vote for Boho’s place on the list.

“The place is just uniquely different,” said Barber. “There’s a lot of tree ski runs, it’s very aggressive, the vibe here is really unique. And, when people come here they’re happy and they really love it.”

To cast your daily vote, click here. The contest goes for another couple of weeks.

Additionally, season passes go on sale on Nov. 24.

