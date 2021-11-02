Marquette Fire Department reminds residents about carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Fire Department reminding residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide as the home heating season is now here. More than 150 people in the U.S. die each year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The odorless colorless gas is often called the silent killer. The Marquette Fire Department can install CO alarms and they recommend having your gas lines or furnace inspected by professionals.

“It’s always good to call a professional who does heating services, but when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors the city does have a certain amount of detectors left for any city residents to get for free, we’ll actually come out and install them and that actually also goes for smoke detectors,” said Kevin Serkowski from the MFD.

The department also says with the end of daylight saving time coming this weekend, to check your smoke detector batteries.

