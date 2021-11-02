Marquette County Police Department moves towards state reaccreditation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Police Department’s efforts to favorably serve the community are being recognized.

Professionalism is their main goal, and because of this, the department’s commitment to positively serve the area may continue to bring them special recognition.

“They were the seventh agency in the State of Michigan to become accredited three years ago,” Ryan Gagnon, assessor Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, and deputy chief of police, Auburn Hills Police Department, said of the MPD’s recognition.

“Now they’re up for re-accreditation.”

What exactly is re-accreditation?

“Essentially, it brings law enforcement agencies up to industry standards across the country,” Gagnon said.

The Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission evaluates police departments to determine whether or not they adhere to 105 standards set forth by the state program. In 2019, Marquette PD was first acknowledged by the committee for adhering to these standards, some of which include their use of force, body cam, and vehicle pursuit guidelines. Every three years, the district must get reapproved.

“It says a lot about their organization, the culture here, and so it’s not normal, it’s unique,” Gagnon said of the department’s accreditation.

Lieutenant Ryan Grim of the Marquette PD says that it’s not easy for a bureau to be accredited, but that they take pride in it despite the difficult process because they know it helps them better serve the community.

“It makes us feel like we are doing the best practices that are put forth for law enforcement at this point,” Lieutenant Grim said.

“It shows us that our product to the community, as far as law enforcement, is top-notch, it’s where it needs to be.”

The Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will evaluate the Marquette branch through Wednesday, November 3. They will then determine if they can keep their status.

MPD is one of 25 police departments in Michigan to be recognized by the committee. They are the only police department in the Upper Peninsula to be accredited.

