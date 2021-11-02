Marquette County Board supports public shooting range in Richmond Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday afternoon the Marquette County Board showed their support for a new shooting range proposed in Richmond Township. The idea for a shooting range has been in the works for a couple years.

The Department of natural resources has now selected a site off of County Road 480 in Richmond Township. The board Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution in support of the range. The Chair of the County Board, Gerry Corkin, says a designated place to practice is something the community needs.

“Many people use places to sight in their guns and a lot of those sites become messed up with debris and everything and this will be more organized and monitored site that would hopefully be more preferable,” Corkin said.

The shooting range would be completed sometime next year. It would be the first public shooting range in the U.P.

