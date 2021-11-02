Advertisement

Ishpeming Community Events Association seeks more business participation for Ladies Night Out

Main St. downtown Ishpeming
Main St. downtown Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night Out is returning to downtown Ishpeming later this month.

The Ishpeming Community Events Association is still looking for businesses to participate in the outing.

It’s an all-day event on Wednesday, November 17-th. Participating businesses will offer discounts, specials, or sales that day.

The event is designed to give women a night out while the men are away at hunting camp.

According to one of the organizers, the outing benefits local businesses as much as the participating women.

“It’s a great way to promote the local businesses downtown because it gives everyone a chance to get out in one night and see every business because they have punch cards, and you have to go around to each business and get your punch,” says Sara Pizziola, the Ishpeming Community Events Association Treasurer.

The deadline for businesses to register has been extended to November 9th.

For ways to register, visit the Ishpeming Community Events Associations Facebook page.

