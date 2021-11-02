Advertisement

Finlandia’s Owens earns D3 Football.com honor

Nearly 400 yards in receiving, kick returns
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Byron Owens has been named to the D3Football.com Team of the Week for the games of Oct. 30.  He is the first player in program history to earn this honor.

Owens set four school records against Westminster (Mo.).  He had seven catches for 251 yards, returned three kickoffs for 147 yards, totaled 399 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns. The Lions fell to Westminster (MO) 42-32 Saturday.

Owens set the school game records for receiving and all-purpose yards.  All three of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.  Owen’s touchdowns included the longest pass play (94 yards) and the longest kickoff return (92 yards) in program history.

Owens is the first Lion to return a kickoff or punt for a score.  His all-purpose yardage is the most in all four NCAA Divisions this season.

Finlandia Head Coach Mike DuFrane

“I couldn’t be prouder of Byron’s individual effort last week. This honor is great for our program, and we are all excited to move forward together.”

