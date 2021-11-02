Dickinson County YMCA offers youth programs during school cancelations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a half-day for some Dickinson County schools will send students home earlier than normal.

The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain offers programming for children ages 5 to 12 on any day school is not in regular session. Parents who cannot take off work on snow days, some of the winter break, or half days have a secure place to send their children.

Students will swim, play outside, and do crafts during the day. The Y says the program offers flexibility for parents.

“We’re not asking for a year-long commitment. If your plans change and you’re able to take off that day as a parent. You don’t have to send your child here, but if you have to work, you can send your child here,” said Betty Lou Chartier, YMCA Youth Program Coordinator.

Chartier says registration packets need to be picked up in person. Depending on membership status prices range from $26 to $50. The YMCA offers half and full-day programming, depending on parent needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.