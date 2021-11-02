Delta County Airport to receive $1.1M in federal US DOT funding

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Tuesday announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding $1,093,955 to Delta County Airport in Escanaba.

This grant – which was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will go towards improving airport safety and operations.

“Michigan airports play a critical role in growing our economy by connecting communities and businesses to important markets and destinations,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “The American Rescue Plan that we passed has been a critical lifeline to communities across Michigan, and I’m pleased that this bill will help Delta County Airport in Escanaba improve operations and continue providing safe, reliable air travel.”

“This investment will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.