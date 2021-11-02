Advertisement

Bells for Hospice in Marquette kicks off National Hospice Month

Bells for Hospice
Bells for Hospice(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday morning, two hospice groups in Marquette came together to honor people who have died in hospice care this past year.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice held their annual bells for hospice event at the commons. In addition to honoring those who’ve died, it was also used to educate the public about hospice care. It serves as a kickoff event for national hospice month.

“This is just the perfect way to kick it off, it’s part of a larger, national campaign were I think they’re doing it in Escanaba too, there’s a couple other hospices at noon along with the church bells that are tolling to honor those that we’ve loved and lost,” said Kori Tossova from U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

After singing ‘amazing grace’ attendees headed inside the commons for a free lunch and refreshments.

