Americorps NCCC team helps build Marquette County Habitat for Humanity home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some special volunteers are helping Marquette County Habitat for Humanity build a home this week.

Bryan Smith and the rest of his National Civilian Community Corps teammates are taking this week to help build the new house on Woodland Avenue in Marquette. On Tuesday, the walls were framed and a shed was built.

“Working on these houses can be stressful sometimes,” said Smith. “At the end, you’re thinking, ‘Someone’s going to live here.’ So I want to make sure that I do the best job possible.”

Since 1992, Americorps’ NCCC teams have gone around the country to aid service projects that meet critical needs.

Ethan Klaris leads this team, known as Maple 3. He says seven total weeks in the U.P. have been a learning experience, including this week spent building.

“Really getting to see the issues around housing and around sheltering people in this area from lots of different angles targeting lots of different demographics has been a fascinating kind of insight into the particular needs of this area,” Klaris explained.

NCCC has helped Habitat in the past, and the non-profit’s volunteer coordinator, Alex Clark, says these opportunities are a big lift.

“Having an NCCC team help us out, especially at this final push at the end of our build season, has been instrumental to making sure we get things done on time before the winter,” he stated.

For these members, it is more than just work.

“The thing I cherish the most is the bonds that I’ve made,” Smith said. “I’ve never really been the best at communicating, outside of when I meet people. But, I definitely want to keep in contact with these people.”

The Americorps NCCC members will help with this project until Friday. Habitat expects the house will be finished in six months.

