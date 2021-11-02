Advertisement

Accumulating snow for some counties

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through the afternoon for the following counties: Ontonagon, Gogebic, Southern Houghton, Baraga, Alger, Luce, and Northern Schoolcraft. Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts! Some bands could have higher intensities resulting in reduced visibility on roadways. Regardless, roads will be slippery as the snow accumulates. Projected snowfall amounts will push 3-6″ within some of the more intense bands and in the higher elevations. Otherwise, central counties will steer clear of these intense bands. It will be a breezy and chilly day. Lake effect snow will continue into tomorrow, but high pressure will slowly move in on Thursday bringing an end to the snow. Then, an upper-level ridge will bring a warmer and that means the snow will be gone by the weekend.

Today: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Wednesday: Snow showers continuing in the west and east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s elsewhere

Thursday: Clouds clearing and skies become sunny

>Highs: Low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid 40s west, around 50° east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

