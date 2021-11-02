40th annual TV6 Canathon underway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is underway. Monday was the kickoff of the month long effort to collect donations of canned goods to help feed a hungry neighbor.

Donations can be made in-person this year, and what you donate stays in the community you donate in. This is the 40th year for the TV6 Canathon and organizations like the Salvation Army say it’s an important effort at a time of year when the need is greatest.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are for all of the viewers, because without them we can’t do what we do here and it’s not just us, it’s the other pantries that are around, it’s the other community organizations that help all of those that are in need, and with out the support of TV6 and your viewers, we’d never be able to do it,” said Marie Lewis, Marquette County Salvation Army Auxiliary Captain.

The Canathon runs through December 3. Over the years more than 4.5 million pounds of food has been donated to help feed a hungry neighbor. You can find out more at the TV6 Canathon website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.