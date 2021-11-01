A wintry trend start the new month

Rain and snow mix showers will be ongoing on and off through Wednesday. Areas farther inland and higher elevations will likely pick up minor accumulations of 1-3″. Otherwise, it will mainly be rain closer to Lake Superior where temperatures will be milder. An upper-level trough and area of low pressure is centered north of us and will keep conditions below normal and active. Then, by the end of the week, the pattern weakens, and temps become more seasonal.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Mainly snow showers along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Morning light rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.