Winter parking ban begins for Marquette residents

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If your driving in the city of Marquette, pay attention to where and when you are parking.

According to the Marquette Police Department, the winter parking ban starts on Monday, November 1, and will be in effect until April 1, 2022.

There is no parking on any city street between 1:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

The ban has a $75.00 fine and your vehicle could also be towed if it impacts snow removal efforts by the plow crews.

Drivers should be making off-street parking arrangements for their vehicles for the winter season as soon as possible.

Police say that by following the ban it will make it easier for the plow crews to do their job and make the roads safer for all drivers.

