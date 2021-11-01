Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery ticket bought in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought at the Corner Store/Bar, located at 213 East Cloverland Drive in Ironwood, matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 05-07-11-21-29 – to win the big prize. This is the 11th time a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game this year.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater,

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week.

Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at MichiganLottery.com.

