Upper Peninsula school districts push for funding on November 2 election ballots

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - 2021 is an off-year election, which usually means people are less likely to go to the polls.

However, Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, and Tahquamenon, Norway-Vulcan, Stephenson, Ishpeming, Gladstone, and Rapid River school districts have funding proposals on the ballot. While the time to vote may be hard to come by, you may want to consider how your vote could impact certain U.P. schools.

“This place as a school, as a district, is a center of Newberry,” Stacy Price, superintendent, Tahquamenon Area Schools, said of her district.

“It’s where a lot of activities take place. So making sure that it’s a safe, updated space so that it can be maintained for those activities moving forward is just huge.”

Tahquamenon is one of the school districts, alongside Ishpeming Public Schools, who have bond proposals on Tuesday’s ballot. Each school is asking for funding to update district buildings.

If their bond proposal is passed, Tahquamenon Area Schools will update their public library, relocate students to reduce unused space, upgrade school security and replace their roofing, which Superintendent Price says is close to 24 years old. Ishpeming Public Schools are planning similar upgrades if their proposal passes.

“When you have a big project such as a roof or playground structures, or restructuring of a gym, those are projects that need the support of the community,” Carrie Meyer, superintendent, Ishpeming Schools, said.

On the other hand, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools want to establish a “sinking fund” for future maintenance needs. If passed, they could rely on the fund to replace their outdated amenities.

“Our air handler in our high school gym is from the original building built in the late ‘60s,” Louis Steigerwald, superintendent, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools, said.

“That’s a big unit, it’s got to be replaced. It’s just not efficient anymore.”

Their air handler is just one of a handful of upgrades that Superintendent Steigerwald says are pretty straightforward. The other upgrades they want to complete if their sinking fund passes are an improved fire safety system, resurfacing their parking lot, putting new curbing around the building, replacing hallway doors to meet current fire code, and others that will bring the building up to modern safety standards.

Mackinac Island, Stephenson, Gladstone, and Rapid River school districts’ proposals are to update their millages so they may adequately fund necessary projects and maintenance for their schools.

“The basis of this funding is to support classroom instruction, to get kids to school, to get them taught, and to get them back home,” Jay Kulbertis, superintendent, Gladstone Area Schools & Rapid River Public Schools, said of his districts’ proposals.

“It’s a really essential part of our operating expense.”

Ishpeming Public Schools and Norway-Vulcan Area Schools confirmed that the bond proposals if passed, will not increase taxes for area residents.

For more information on what will appear on your November 2 ballot, visit Vote 411.

