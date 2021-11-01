TV6 Canathon celebrates 40 years!

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2020, WLUC-TV6 transformed the annual TV6 Canathon into a virtual event due to COVID concerns expressed by area food pantries.

The event was a success with $237,985 being donated directly to pantries across Upper Michigan.

This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both food and money to “help feed a hungry neighbor.”

TV6 Canathon Director Scott Zerbel is excited about the 40th TV6 Canathon.

“Generations of area residents have grown up helping with the TV6 Canathon,” he said. “Although it has been 40 years since the event began there continues to be a need throughout the region and area residents continue to support the TV6 Canathon to service that need. I personally want to thank the thousands of people who have helped and those who have donated over the years. Your generosity is inspiring.”

The 40th TV6 Canathon will be collecting both food and money to help battle hunger in Upper Michigan. To facilitate donations from throughout the region, the TV6 Canathon website, www.tv6canathon.com, has all the information you need to make donate to your local food pantry.

Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal, credit card, or find a drop off point nearby to make a food donation.

Since the event began, more than 4.4 million pounds of food have been donated to the TV6 Canathon. Collections for the 40th TV6 Canathon will run from November 1 through December 3, 2021. Food pick up is scheduled from November 29 through December 3 depending on your location. There are a few areas picking up before these dates.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Roam Media in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, Media Brew Communications in Marquette County, Marquette Ending Hunger at NMU and Good Neighbor Services in Schoolcraft County for stepping up and supporting the 40th TV6 Canathon.

