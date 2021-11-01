Sheriff’s office investigating scrap metal theft from Houghton County Transfer Station

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s office is investigating scrap metal theft from the Houghton County Transfer Station.

Investigation showed several loads of scrap metal were taken from the facility by an employee using personal vehicles and trailers. The employee told police they had permission to remove the metal from their supervisor.

No money was given back to the county following the removal of the metal, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the transfer station has an agreement with a single, independent scrap metal company for the removal and payment of the scrap materials.

“It is the sheriff’s office understanding that one employee from the transfer station was dismissed, and two additional employees resigned,” The sheriff’s offce said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information tied to this case can contact the sheriff’s office at 906-482-0055.

