Portage Health Foundation reviews donor applications

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation is getting closer to this year’s Giving Tuesday.

Every year, the non-profit seeks partners to make donations to other local organizations.

Portage Health Foundation matches them one-to-one.

The two dozen partners have not been announced yet for this year. But, they’ll pick where their donations go.

In past years, more than $1.3 million has been raised for local non-profits through donations and matching.

“We’ll get checks out to these organizations in late December likely, maybe early January,” said Michael Babcock, PHF communications coordinator. “They’ll be able to use that money for whatever they want to. It’s an unrestricted donation to them. "

Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 30 this year.

