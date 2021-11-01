“Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser begins at Copper Country Humane Society

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Humane Society is doing another round of its “Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser.

For $20, you can upload a picture of your pet to the humane society.

Then, the staff will draw a picture of your animal.

Portraits will be completed as quickly as artists can do them, as submissions are already flooding in.

CCHS Assistant Manager Rebecca Brink says the holiday options people will see online are optional.

“One of our artists will draw it. Some of us are not the best artists in the world, but we’re very enthusiastic,” said Brink. “We also have some professional artists helping us now, so you never quite know what you’ll get.”

Last year the fundraiser made around $6,300 for the shelter.

This is used to buy food, pay vet bills, and can pay other expenses for the shelter like utility bills.

Brink adds the shelter is doing an animal basket sweepstakes as well, which costs $1 per entry.

