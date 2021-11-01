Pizza restaurant collects money for breast cancer

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Main Street Pizza in Gladstone says it raised $1,000 for the Delta County Breast Cancer Alliance Last Friday, the restaurant pledged to donate 10 percent of its sales to the Cancer Alliance.

Owners say it was the most sales they’ve done since opening. People who spent at least $20 received a bag filled with Yooper gifts.

The idea for the fundraiser came from one of the owners. His mom was diagnosed with breast cancer so he wanted to do something to help other families facing similar situations.

“I really want to thank all of the people throughout the area who ordered that day. We literally had people coming in saying ‘I’ve never eaten here before but I heard about this and I want to be a part of this,’” said Bob Claycomb, owner of Main Street Pizza.

Main Street Pizza is still accepting monetary donations and if you’d like a t-shirt, there are still plenty available. Main Street Pizza is located along Delta Avenue in downtown Gladstone.

