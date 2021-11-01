Overdue hunter found safe in Gwinn early Sunday morning

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A hunter is safe after being found in Gwinn on Sunday morning.

According to the Forsyth Township Police Department, they received a report of an overdue hunter near Charlie Lakes, west of Gwinn around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police attempted to contact the hunter by cellphone and they were unsuccessful. A search team, including Forsyth Township Police officers, and the Marquette County Sheriff Department’s Search and Rescue/K9 unit found the man. According to police, the hunter had become disoriented while returning to his vehicle.

The man was in good condition and did not need medical services.

