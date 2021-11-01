Advertisement

More COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination clinics available in Western U.P. in November

The Western U.P. Health Department and National Guard partnered to provide the additional free services in November
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) -The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced in a press release Monday that it has partnered with the Michigan National Guard to provide additional community-wide COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination sites at several locations in the health district.

The clinics will be free to all residents. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all clinics, as well as the Pfizer vaccine on a limited basis. Booster shots will be available per CDC guidelines.

Pre-registration is not required, and participants do not need proof of insurance, a prescription, or a doctor’s order to be tested. However, the Health Department encourages participants to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or another form of photo ID.

The November clinics will be held in Ironwood, Ontonagon, and Hancock and are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesdays, November 9, 23, and 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT at the Memorial Building (213 Sout Marquette St., Ironwood, MI)
  • Wednesdays, November 3, 10, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall (315 River St., Ontonagon, MI)
  • Thursday, November 18 ONLY from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 821 Water Street, Hancock, MI.

The Health Department also requested that residents call their local health department office for more information.

