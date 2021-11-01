More COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination clinics available in Western U.P. in November

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) -The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced in a press release Monday that it has partnered with the Michigan National Guard to provide additional community-wide COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination sites at several locations in the health district.

The clinics will be free to all residents. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all clinics, as well as the Pfizer vaccine on a limited basis. Booster shots will be available per CDC guidelines.

Pre-registration is not required, and participants do not need proof of insurance, a prescription, or a doctor’s order to be tested. However, the Health Department encourages participants to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or another form of photo ID.

The November clinics will be held in Ironwood, Ontonagon, and Hancock and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesdays, November 9, 23, and 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT at the Memorial Building (213 Sout Marquette St., Ironwood, MI)

Wednesdays, November 3, 10, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall (315 River St., Ontonagon, MI)

Thursday, November 18 ONLY from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 821 Water Street, Hancock, MI.

The Health Department also requested that residents call their local health department office for more information.

