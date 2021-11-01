Impact of the TV6 Canathon in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market is a staple in the Escanaba area. It’s known for friendly people and community service. Every year, Elmer’s participates in several events and collection drives, including the TV6 Canathon.

“Elmer’s is really proud to participate in the TV6 Canathon every year. It’s something that was always important to our founders, Elmer and Wayne, to give back to our community and this is just a great way to do so,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, marketing coordinator for Elmer’s County Market.

From now until December 3, Elmer’s will be collecting cans for the 40th TV6 Canathon.

“So you pick out the cans that you want and then you bring it to the checkout and in the front of the store, there will be a donation bin that you can just drop them in on your way out,” said Dagenais-Gendron.

Elmer’s will also be collecting monetary donations.

“We have bags upfront. $5, $10, $20 and we’ll divide that up between Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul,” said Mikey D, president, and part-owner of Elmer’s County Market.

All non-perishable donations collected in Delta County will stay in Delta County. It’ll be distributed to the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, and local churches with food pantries, like the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Escanaba.

“Throughout the year we need dry goods like canned veggies and, you know, canned stuff. Dry stuff like boxed foods,” said Robin Wycoff, director of the Seventh-day Adventist food pantry.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a non-profit so without donations, it wouldn’t survive. The food pantry says it serves an average of 400 people a year.

“We’re finding the need is getting more to be more great. More and more people are needing help,” said Wycoff.

To learn more about the TV6 Canathon or to donate online, click here.

