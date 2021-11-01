FUGUTIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

On April 13 this year, 19-year-old Chenoa Rae Phillips was arrested and jailed at the Marquette County Jail on charges related to absconding from felony bond, removing her GPS tether and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The sheriff’s office says that on Oct. 18, Phillips was released from jail with a personal recognizance (PR) bond and the condition that she be released directly to a treatment facility with a GPS tether.

But, the sheriff’s office says that on Oct. 26, Phillips removed her tether and fled from the treatment facility.

Current felony warrants for Phillips include absconding and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, the sheriff’s office says.

Phillips is 5′6″ tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes (pictured above). She also has a floral and honeycomb neck tattoo design (pictured below).

Anyone with knowledge of Phillips’ location is asked to call the MCSO tip-line at 906-225-8441.

Neck tattoo shot for the mugshots for Chenoa Rae Phillips. (Marquette County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)

