Advertisement

Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals

Air BNB party ban ahead of July 4th
Air BNB party ban ahead of July 4th
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Some of Michigan’s smallest towns are seeing ripples from short-term lodging popularized by Airbnb and other websites.

Calumet is on the Keweenaw Peninsula in the far north of the Upper Peninsula. Short-term rentals came up at a recent meeting of the village council.

The chairwoman of the planning commission, Colleen Kobe, said the rentals are not a permitted use under Calumet’s zoning law, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

“Those really shouldn’t be happening there,” Kobe said of short-term rentals in downtown apartments.

And even if the ordinance is changed, Airbnb-style rentals could reduce long-term rentals and cause a population loss, Kobe said.

“The other thing, which might not be all that popular,” said Kobe, “is we could start taxing. That’s what other communities do, the city of Chicago started doing that, because it’s just like a hotel.”

Planning commissioner Virginia Dwyer said Hancock, 12 miles south, allows short-term rentals, but the owner must pay for a permit and have a property inspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Head on crash in Marquette sends 1 to hospital
This is an opportunity for first responders to prepare for future structure fires
Marquette County firefighters burn Negaunee home for training
Mugshots for Matthew Sauro and Jessica Rye.
2 Sault Ste. Marie residents arrested on drug charges
The Outpost grand opening ribbon cutting
KBIC celebrates grand opening of The Outpost in Marquette Township
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

Latest News

Winter parking ban begins for Marquette residents
Chocolay Lions Club logo
Chocolay Lions Club hosts 36th annual Halloween Party
Trick-or-treaters line up to get candy outside of Digs
Downtown Marquette celebrates Halloween after slower celebrations last year
The Nahma Inn.
The Nahma Inn: known for great food and haunted rooms