Downtown Marquette celebrates Halloween after slower celebrations last year

Trick-or-treaters visited Washington Street businesses and the Ore Dock Brewing Company hosted live music.
Trick-or-treaters line up to get candy outside of Digs
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After the pandemic put a damper on Halloween last year, Marquette came together to celebrate.

“It’s always fun just to see everybody and especially during the crazy times we’ve just been in, it’s nice to have everybody come down,” Patrick Digneit, co-owner, Digs, said.

Digs is just one of the many businesses on Washington Street that trick-or-treaters visited. Digneit, who, in true holiday fashion, was dressed as a pirate, couldn’t keep his candy in stock.

“We expect to go through all of it, every year, we buy more and we seem to always run out,” Digneit said.

“But we don’t shy away, it’s not one piece per kid at Digs, we give them a full handful, tell them to have a great time.”

All kinds of costumes were on display. From scary to funny outfits, it’s safe to say that families picked up loads of candy. This may have been tricky to do elsewhere.

“It’s a safer way for everybody to kind of fill your baskets up and have a great time instead of hustling through neighborhoods whether the house has it or doesn’t have candy,” Digneit said of the event.

Before trick-or-treating started at 4:00 PM, the Westerly Winds Big Band performed live at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The group plays swing, samba, and polka music from the 1930s and 1940s.

“We’re getting into the Halloween spirit with costumes while we play, and hopefully a bunch of folks will show up here in costume and just have fun and dance,” Sarah Rehborg, trumpeter, Westerly Winds Big Band, said.

People dressed in all different kinds of costumes took over the dance floor while the band played. It’s safe to say that the band’s wish came true.

After last year, this year’s increased celebrations were a pleasant sight.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

