Dickinson County restaurant brings back breakfast hours

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Kitchen in Iron Mountain announced its Sunday breakfast buffet is back. The restaurant says hours were previously altered because of staffing issues. One of the main offerings temporarily removed was breakfast.

Staff and community members have been working toward returning to regular operating hours since July. Yesterday was the official return, and staff at the restaurant say Holiday Kitchen is a staple in Dickinson County.

“All the staff came together and said ‘let’s bring that buffet back’ because a lot of people did ask for it in the community. It goes back to being a good family restaurant and giving you a large selection,” said Cameron O’Connor, Bill Nuens Enterprises Operation Manager.

The buffet is every Sunday from 9 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT at Holiday Kitchen, located off South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.

