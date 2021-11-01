Advertisement

Dickinson County restaurant brings back breakfast hours

Holiday Kitchen was forced to remove breakfast hours because of staff shortage, but is now bringing breakfast back
The restaurant has been in Dickinson County for over 20 years.
The restaurant has been in Dickinson County for over 20 years.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Kitchen in Iron Mountain announced its Sunday breakfast buffet is back. The restaurant says hours were previously altered because of staffing issues. One of the main offerings temporarily removed was breakfast.

Staff and community members have been working toward returning to regular operating hours since July. Yesterday was the official return, and staff at the restaurant say Holiday Kitchen is a staple in Dickinson County.

“All the staff came together and said ‘let’s bring that buffet back’ because a lot of people did ask for it in the community. It goes back to being a good family restaurant and giving you a large selection,” said Cameron O’Connor, Bill Nuens Enterprises Operation Manager.

The buffet is every Sunday from 9 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT at Holiday Kitchen, located off South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
FUGITIVE: Chenoa Philips wanted in Marquette County after removing tether, leaving treatment facility
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Head on crash in Marquette sends 1 to hospital
FILE. A street in Calumet, Mich.
Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals
This is an opportunity for first responders to prepare for future structure fires
Marquette County firefighters burn Negaunee home for training
Mugshots for Matthew Sauro and Jessica Rye.
2 Sault Ste. Marie residents arrested on drug charges

Latest News

FILE. Portage Lake Lift Bridge.
Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closure schedule adjusted
FILE. Drug take back day graphic.
DEA: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 745K pounds of unneeded medications
The Copper Country Humane Society wants you to send in your pet pics and get a "poorly drawn"...
“Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser begins at Copper Country Humane Society
TV6's Don Ryan on the Oct. 31, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - October 31, 2021 - Part 4
Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt on the Oct. 31, 2021 episode of TV6's The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - October 31, 2021 - Part 3