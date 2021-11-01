Dickinson County home draws large crowd for pirate ship Halloween decoration

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters walked the plank on a life-sized pirate ship outside a Kingsford home last night.

With plenty of wood, lights, and a little imagination, this front yard was transformed into an open sea to search for buried treasure. Dozens of hours on the weekend, have finally paid off.

“The actual decorating takes a little bit after work each night, Saturdays and Sundays. Sometimes it’s six to eight hours every Saturday and Sunday,” said Michelle Coughlin, Organizer.

For the last decade, Coughlin, plus friends and family, have built creative decorations for Halloween on her yard in Kingsford. Each year has a theme, and some past themes include a Scooby-Doo haunted house and Willy Wonka.

“We moved here 19-years ago, and the neighborhood was big than with trick-or-treating,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin says Halloween has become a block party. This year’s project started in July when the group collected spare wood and brainstormed ideas. Coughlin says everyone has their part to play, and the reward is simple.

“That night, it says it all,” Coughlin said. “Everyone is just out having fun. Parents, kids, everyone is together.”

Coughlin says more than 1,000 kids visited the house each of the last three years. Neighbors will make cotton candy, apple cider, and hot chocolate for kids to go along with candy. But now, Coughlin needs to prepare for winter.

“Typically within days we need to start taking it down,” Coughlin said. “I’ve done it in the snow before and that’s no fun.”

With Halloween 2021 over, brainstorming for next year will begin soon.

“Somebody will throw out an idea and we’ll go ‘Alright how are we going to do that? How are we going to build it and what do we need to start looking for’?” Coughlin said.

Coughlin will look to re-use as many items as possible for next year.

