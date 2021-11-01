Advertisement

Chocolay Lions Club hosts 36th annual Halloween Party

This year is the first time the club has done a drive-thru event.
Chocolay Lions Club logo
(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents had the option to trick-or-treat a bit differently today.

The Chocolay Lions Club held their 36th annual Halloween party in the parking lot at Silver Creek Church. Instead of their usual gathering, they invited people to pick up candy at a drive-through. The club enjoys holding the event every year.

“They’ve come when they’re kids and now they’re going to bring their own kids and I love seeing it, you know, and we all do,” Pete LaRue, president, Chocolay Lions Club, said of the generations of families that come to celebrate.

“We all enjoy serving the community in one way or another.”

Because the event was a drive-through, the club was worried there may not be a good turnout. But it says things went better than expected.

The Lions Club hopes to host its usual Halloween party next year.

