40th Annual TV6 Canathon underway

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Canathon Director Scott Zerbel joined the TV6 Morning News to help kick off the 40th Annual canathon and talk about how the program has evolved over the years. Zerbel has been a part of the Canathon for over 30 years.

To learn more about this year’s TV6 Canathon go to the TV6 Canathon website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.