The Nahma Inn: known for great food and haunted rooms

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - Driving seven miles off of US-2, through the forest, you’ll find the city of Nahma. On Main Street sits the Nahma Inn. It’s owned by the MacIntoshs and they say it’s a friendly atmosphere.

“We’ve got a totally great vibe as soon as you walk in the door that you feel. I bet you notice it when you walk in right away,” said Charley MacIntosh.

Charley and his wife bought the Nahma Inn 13 years ago. Now it’s a restaurant, bar and 17-room hotel. But some say there are extra residents at the hotel.

“A lot of people think it’s just one room. They always just think it’s Nell’s room but it’s the whole thing,” said Kelly Carlson, a worker at the Nahma Inn.

MacIntosh says he found out the building was haunted shortly after buying it. He was fixing up the building when he heard a woman singing to him.

“It was crystal clear but you couldn’t make a word out of it. It was almost like a word but broken. Maybe it was a different language or something,” said Carlson.

Other workers say they’ve had their personal belongings moved, they’ve heard change rustling and voices without anyone else around.

“A co-workers cell phone came off the counter and it flipped off and hit the wall,” said Carlson.

Carlson says the spirits that are at the Nahma Inn match up with the town’s history.

“You have Nell. Nell is in room 16 and then you have Charlie Good. He would stay in room 17,” said Carlson.

Charlie Good founded the Bay de Noquet Lumber Company, which owned the entire town. He would visit Nell’s room while staying at the inn.

“If you don’t see it, you’re not going to believe it,” said Carlson. All 17 rooms at the Nahma Inn are available for people to stay in, including Charlie Good and Nell’s rooms. Workers assure, there’s nothing to be afraid of.

