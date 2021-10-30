St. Catherine skates past Finlandia Women

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle of the big cats as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-1) lost 4-1 to St. Catherine (1-0), Saturday night at the Houghton County Arena.

St. Catherine came out quick, scoring just 3:21 into the contest. Three minutes later, Finlandia just missed tying the game when junior Cassidy Becia’s shot was saved at the last minute.

In the second period, the Lions had several strong scoring chances that just missed. The Wildcats scored at the 11:50 mark for a 2-0 lead.

With 57 seconds left in the period, freshman Jayde Pederson blasted a shot into the upper right corner to make it 2-1. St. Catherine would score 53 seconds later and add an insurance goal in the final period.

On face-offs, Pederson and freshman Michaela Powers had 13 wins each. Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton finished the night with 34 saves.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Oct. 30 against St. Catherine. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.