Advertisement

St. Catherine skates past Finlandia Women

Pederson scores for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle of the big cats as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-1) lost 4-1 to St. Catherine (1-0), Saturday night at the Houghton County Arena.

St. Catherine came out quick, scoring just 3:21 into the contest.  Three minutes later, Finlandia just missed tying the game when junior Cassidy Becia’s shot was saved at the last minute.

In the second period, the Lions had several strong scoring chances that just missed.  The Wildcats scored at the 11:50 mark for a 2-0 lead.

With 57 seconds left in the period, freshman Jayde Pederson blasted a shot into the upper right corner to make it 2-1.  St. Catherine would score 53 seconds later and add an insurance goal in the final period.

On face-offs, Pederson and freshman Michaela Powers had 13 wins each.  Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton finished the night with 34 saves.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Oct. 30 against St. Catherine.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek
Mugshots for Matthew Sauro and Jessica Rye.
2 Sault Ste. Marie residents arrested on drug charges
Jeff Green
Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment...
MSP investigating stolen heavy equipment from Gwinn area
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Late interception seals win for Packers

Latest News

Finlandia Men’s Hockey edged by UW River Falls
Mid Peninsula Conference releases All-Star Volleyball Team
Hughes, Korpi pace Upper Peninsula HS Cross Country All-Stars
Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 29 21