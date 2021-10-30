Queen City Running Company kicks off Halloween weekend with 6th annual Trick or Trot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 100 Marquette residents got their blood pumping this Halloween weekend during the annual Trick or Trot 5k.

Queen City Running Company saw its most participants ever for its 6th annual 5k.

Some runners raced in costume, dressing as superheroes, pirates, and monsters.

The timed course took place on the bike path along Lakeshore Boulevard, starting at Baraga and Lakeshore and turning around at the Carp River.

According to the Queen City Running Company owner, Kevin Thomsen, beating the clock was not the only way to win a prize.

“It’s really fun stuff, we always do a costume contest too so if you’re not a fast runner, you get a chance to win at the costume contest,” says Thomsen. “It’s just a good way to kick off the holiday weekend I think on Saturday morning. Then you can head out and go to Halloween parties after this.”

Each male and female winner received a pair of shoes from Queen City.

Money raised from the 5K will be donated to JJ Packs, which provides food for MAPS children during weekends.

Thomsen says you can check the race results on the Queen City Running Company website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.