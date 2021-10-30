Advertisement

NVAS hosts its first ever “Trunk or Treat” event

The event featured 23 community partner stations for kids to visit
Kids got to explore different stations, including a pirate ship(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-Vulcan Area Schools hosted the first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event.

The district was set up in the parking lot, and kids and families were welcome to visit various stations -- and of course -- get candy.

There were 23 community partners, including Norway Police, the Norway High School Key Club, and the Norway City Council. The event was organized by the parent-teacher organization (PTO), and they hoped kids would come back right after school.

“They could come home, grab something to eat, and come back with their parents and it would all be in one spot. We’re going to have the lights on. It’s going to be nice and safe, there’s going to be no thru traffic. It’s just a walkthrough event,” said Amanda Meneghini, NVAS PTO President.

This was the first PTO event of the fall. After tonight’s success, Meneghini says they hope to have more events in the future.

