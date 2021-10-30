NMU women’s soccer takes the win against the Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team started off the weekend with a windy game against the Saginaw Valley University Cardinals in their second Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) match up of the season. The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals 3-2 on their home turf.

BATTLE IN THE FIRST HALF The Wildcats took the field with high intensity as Isabela Cardoso fired off the first shot of the game. After the Cardinals put one in the back of the net 14 minutes into play, the ‘Cats looked to come back. Halfway through the first 45, the Wildcats put up a wall to prevent the Cardinals from making a free kick. NMU goalkeeper Shenae Kreps held strong as she deflected the ball off the crossbar, keeping the score at 1-0, in favor of the Cardinals. The momentum quickly shifted as the ‘Cats put one on the board. NMU midfielder Justina L’Esperance netted a breathtaking goal as she received a long range pass from her teammate Brooke Pietila. With only eight minutes to play in the first half, the ‘Cats worked to hold the tie, leaving the score 1-1 after 45 minutes of play. EYE ON THE PRIZE

NMU’s goalkeeper Shenae Kreps stood on her head in the opening minutes of play, as the action in front of the net produced two shots on Kreps. After 64 minutes, the ‘Cats took the lead as Justina L’Esperance kicked a long shot from outside the box, giving Isabela Cardoso the opportunity to capitalize, scoring her 8th goal of the season. The ‘Cats found the back of the net again just nine minutes after the last, when a big corner kick by Cardoso led to freshman player Maria Storm putting the ‘Cats up 3-1. The Cardinals fought hard in the final minutes to come back, scoring a quick one following the Storm goal, bringing the teams within one goal of each other in favor of the Wildcats (3-2). The ‘Cats held the lead till the final buzzer, with a final score of 3-2.

STAT LEADERS Isabela Cardoso, Justina L’Esperance, and Maria Storm each netted a goal in today’s win. Cardoso and L’Esperance also added assists. Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps made an outstanding seven saves during her 90 minutes between the pipes. Northern outshot the Cardinals 16-13 with four shots a piece by midfielders Maria Storm and Justina L’Esperance.

WILDCAT TALK When asked about today’s game, goalkeeper Shenae Kreps stated “That match was super exciting. It’s obviously great to win against a good team like Saginaw. To come back after being down 1-0 was amazing.” “I was happy to help my team out, and then for them to make three goals, that’s a good game,” said Kreps.

UP NEXT Following the big Friday game against the SVSU Cardinals, the ‘Cats travel to Indiana to take the field against Purdue-Northwest for a 12 p.m. game on Halloween Sunday.

