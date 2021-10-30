Men’s soccer wins big in shutout game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team kicked off against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) rival St. Cloud State on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats shutout the Huskies in a 2-0 win at home.

FIRST HALF Through almost the entire first half, the ‘Cats and Huskies went back-and-forth fighting to score the first goal of the game. With a little over five minutes remaining in the opening half, NMU junior Quinn Putt netted one from low center coming off a pass from Kyle Reilly, putting Northern at the advantage going into the second half, 1-0. NMU produced twice as many shots in comparison to the Huskies, as both teams carried nearly equal possession totals in the first 45. In addition, Northern put three shots on target, giving the ‘Cats the ability to take the lead.

EYE ON THE PRIZE As the Wildcats played into the second half with a lead, they looked to extend their advantage. In the 72nd minute, NMU midfielder Isaac Ward tapped one in from the short side, with an assist from Ryan Palmbaum. The energy on the field kept the ‘Cats at ease during the final minutes of play. NMU made seven shot attempts in the second half of the game, dominating the field. The Huskies finished with a scoreless game, as NMU took the 2-0 win.

STAT LEADERS Midfielders Quinn Putt and Isaac Ward each put up a goal to lead the ‘Cats to their shutout win. Three Wildcat’s led the team in shots in both halves, Kyle Reilly, Quinn Putt, and Kaffie Kurz put up two each. Through 90 minutes of play, brick wall goalkeeper Alex Weaver made six saves in the match, leaving the Huskies empty handed.

WILDCAT TALK Head coach David Poggi shared his thoughts on the big win for the ‘Cats today, “The important thing was that the guys that came off the bench did a great job at giving the team some energy. It was a good team that we played today, getting that first goal of the game gave us that extra bit of life.”

NEXT UP The Wildcats look to sweep the weekend on Sunday when they take the field against Upper Iowa University in their second to last regular-season match of the season. The ‘Cats play on their home turf at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.