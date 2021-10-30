Marquette County firefighters burn Negaunee home for training

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here is a burning question: have you ever wondered how firefighters prepare for a structure fire? Well on Saturday, three Marquette County fire departments set a vacant house on fire to test their skills.

Firefighters from Negaunee City, Negaunee Township, and Ishpeming City geared up for a rare opportunity. At a two-story home on Karhi Road in Negaunee, which was donated by the owners, multiple small exercises were conducted.

“They were getting smoke built up in there so guys could go in with their SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) on and a live hose line,” said Negaunee City Fire Chief Ned Cory. “{They could} locate the source of the fire, extinguish it, {and} get back out.”

There was also practice for the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC), who rescues down firefighters inside fires. Once the small part was over, it was time for the big one.

Negaunee City Captain Rich Uren has led this kind of training for at least three years.

“We don’t have a lot of actual structure fires,” Uren explained. “We do training monthly, but we don’t actually have the fire conditions, the heat, the smoke, and the reduced visibility.”

Uren says practice like this is important for the departments when facing the real deal.

“It’s really about polishing the basic skills that we have and getting experience with them,” he said, “because they can decay over time if you don’t actually use them.”

The firefighters also practiced putting out remaining flames and hotspots with water and foam. This exercise was also about getting connected.

“{This helps with} togetherness bonds between the local departments,” Cory stated, “so when we call them in for mutual aid, we work together better that way because we each know what each other can do.”

The participants will critique Saturday’s house burn during upcoming lecture sessions so they are prepared for the real thing.

