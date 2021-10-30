KBIC celebrates grand opening of The Outpost in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Townships’ newest cannabis shop celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Saturday.

The Outpost, owned by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, sells both medical and recreational marijuana.

After the ribbon cutting, staff hosted a party in the parking lot with food trucks, live music, and local artist booths. A 30% discount was also included on products all day.

The KBIC President, Chris Swartz, says opening the doors in Marquette Township has been a long time coming.

“The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has always been on the forefront of these economic development activities,” says Swartz. “It’s kinda fitting into our goals – we don’t want to be dependent on Indian gaming, we want to diversify our portfolio. So that’s why we’re here today.”

The Outpost originally planned to open around July 4th, but Swartz says regulations took longer than expected.

The Outpost is open Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

