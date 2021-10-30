Advertisement

Hughes, Korpi pace Upper Peninsula HS Cross Country All-Stars

Detmers, Kilpela, Zimmer named Coaches of the Year
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Cross Country Coaches Association has announced its top runners, teams and coaches of the year.

U.P. Girls Runner of the Year - Lola Korpi, Ishpeming.

Joining Korpi on the Dream Team are: Natalie Stone; Gogebic; Cassandra Gallagher, Sault Ste. Marie; Ingrid Seagren, Houghton; Claire Filpus, Houghton; Kaylen Clark, Newberry and Landry Koski, Mid Peninsula.

Girls Teams of the Year - D1 - Houghton; D2 - Hancock; D3 - Munising

U.P. Boys Runner of the Year: Drew Hughes, Gladstone.

Joining Hughes on the Dream Team: Nik Thomas, Dollar Bay; Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek; Cody Aldridge, Sault Ste. Marie; Carson Vanderschaaf, Marquette; Luke Janofski, Marquette and Eric Weiss, Houghton.

Boys Teams of the Year - D1 - Marquette; D2 - Jeffers; D3 - DollarBay

Coaches of the Year: D1 - Kyle Detmers, Marquette; D2 - Sam Kilpela, Jeffers; D3 - Matt Zimmer, Dollar Bay

