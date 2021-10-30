Head on crash in Marquette sends 1 to hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A head on crash near Marquette’s Lower Harbor has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Lakeshore Boulevard, across from the Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

According to Marquette City police, two vehicles collided head on, one of them carrying a family with young kids. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital by U.P. Health System EMS.

Police say the family’s injuries were minor. The extent of the other drivers’ injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigation is still ongoing.

Marquette City police were assisted on the scene by Marquette City Fire Department and UP Health System EMS.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

