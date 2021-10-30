Advertisement

Finlandia Women’s Soccer flies past Mount Mary

Five players scores for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Five different players scored as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (6-9-1) beat Mount Mary (0-14-1) 5-0, Friday afternoon at MMU Soccer Field.

Finlandia wasted no time in scoring. Senior Katie Brown broke through traffic and scored just 2:08 after the game started.  Three second half goals by the Lions finally put Mount Mary away.

Scoring for FinnU in addition to Brown was freshman Julissa Barrera, junior Morgan Campbell, junior Marissa Schilling and junior Maddy Waterman.

Finlandia closes the regular season on the road, Saturday, Oct. 30 taking on Mills.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

