Finlandia Men’s Hockey edged by UW River Falls

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a gritty display of SISU as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-1) lost 2-1 to UW-River Falls (1-0), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia had several strong scoring opportunities early on in the game. At the 4:28 mark, Senior Sheldon Brett blasted a shot into the net. Junior Phil Schader and senior Tyler Watungwa assisted on the power play goal.

UW-River Falls stepped it up over the last seven minutes of the opening period. Senior Marcus Gloss made several amazing saves to keep the Lions in front. The Falcons finally snuck one in with 8:04 left in the second period.

In the third period, FinnU had two shots that were stopped at the last moment. UWRF scored at the 10:13 mark to take the lead. Finlandia kept pressing forward and just missed tying the game on several occasions.

On face-offs, freshman Cameron Conover and Watungwa had 10 wins each. The defense was active with 13 blocks led by Schader with four. Gloss ended up with 32 saves.

Finlandia stays at the HOCO, Saturday, Oct. 30 taking on UW-River Falls. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

