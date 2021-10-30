Advertisement

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market adds Halloween twist

By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette County, young trick-or-treaters got an early start to Halloween on Saturday morning.

All the vendors at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Marquette handed out candy and even homegrown veggies to young kids. Many were also dressed up in their costumes.

Everything sold was made or grown by the person that sells it. That included baked goods, maple syrup and vegetables.

“It’s just fun to see everybody getting involved, having a good time, and still having a lot of festivity,” said Market Manager Sara Johnson. “Spirits are high, people are happy, and it’s a great place to be.”

Saturday finished up the outdoor season for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. It will start its Late Fall season, which is held indoors and outdoors, beginning next Saturday, November 6th.

