Wildcat Women sprint past Bay in exhibition basketball game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team returned to the Berry Events Center for their first game on the BEC court in 609 days on Thursday night and secured a win.The ‘Cats tipped off in an exhibition game against the Bay College Norse in a high scoring game with NMU taking the 103-29 victory. This makes for Northern’s highest scoring game in a decade, when they defeated Lake Superior State University in February 2011.

THE TIP OFFThe ‘Cats started the game off hot, with a run of 15-3 to start the opening quarter vs. Bay College. Northern was able to keep the momentum through the entirety of the first quarter, with a score of 19-6 after 10 minutes.Starting off the second quarter, Northern’s Elena Alaix put up a big three-pointer to get the crowd fired up.The Wildcats continued to dominate the game as they reached 30 points in the first 14 minutes of play.All the ‘Cats got a taste of action tonight as the team produced 51 points from 11 different players. NMU’s center, Ana Rhude put up double digits through the first half, scoring 10 points in her 8:26 of play.The Wildcats finished the half with a score of 51-7.

SECOND HALFComing off a strong first half, the ‘Cats looked to keep the pace through the next quarter, with NMU guard Kayla Tierney hitting a three-pointer to start the Wildcats off.The Norse began to pick up the pace scoring 12 points in the first five minutes of the second half. That run forced the ‘Cats to put up a few extra points in the final minutes of the quarter as Andrea Perez sank back-to-back three-pointers.The Wildcats ended the third quarter with a lead of 79-20.NMU was shooting for the stars in the final 10 minutes of the game, surpassing the 90-point mark just four and a half minutes in.As the NMU bench cheered, the ‘Cats started the race to 100. With just 2:25 left, Northern’s Alyssa Nimz hit the jumper to put the Wildcats at a score of 100-27. Making it the first time Northern’s hit triple-digit points since the 2013 season.The Wildcats finished their offensive packed game with a score of 103-29.

STAT LEADERSJunior Andrea Perez led the Wildcats with 13 points, along with three other ‘Cats hitting double digits in the 103-29 win.Alyssa Nimz netted 11 points for the ‘Cats while Ana Rhude also sank a total of 10 points.Madigan Johns played a strong defensive and offensive game, Johns pulled down seven total boards and 12 points during her 11:57 of play.

UP NEXTFollowing the exhibition win this weekend, the ‘Cats look to take home two non conference wins as they face William Jewell College on Saturday, November 13 at 1:15 p.m. and Lewis University on Sunday, November 14 at 2:15 p.m. at the Berry Events Center.

