Wastewater monitoring detects increase of COVID-19 in Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of a continued statewide effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has partnered with local wastewater monitoring systems to test wastewater samples for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human feces.

Recent routine testing has shown an increasing trend in detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC). This upward trend may be an early indicator that COVID-19 cases in the community are increasing.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, can be detected in wastewater before an increase in positive clinical tests is seen in a community.

The virus can be shed in human feces for weeks, including before a person becomes ill, while a person is ill, and in people who are not ill but are infected.

Since COVID-19 wastewater surveillance is still a new and evolving field of study, it is more appropriate to monitor and observe the trends of SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater, instead of focusing on the individual data points. This indicates positive cases in the community may soon be on the rise.

To view wastewater monitoring data, visit the Michigan COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Dashboard.

KBIC is utilizing this new information, along with clinical case data, to make better informed decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on this data, KBIC is encouraging people to stay home if they are not feeling well and get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in this affected community.

It is important that residents get their COVID-19 vaccine and continue using other preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing, social distancing, and wearing face masks in certain settings, to help prevent transmission of the virus in our community.

For more information on wastewater monitoring, visit the Wastewater Surveillance for COVID-19 website. Information about national COVID-19 wastewater surveillance efforts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at the National Wastewater Surveillance System website.

